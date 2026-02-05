Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $249.78 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $253.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $227.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.12%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.