Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in GE Aerospace $GE

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,268,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,375,000 after purchasing an additional 613,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,408,828,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,837,171. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $374.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $308.23 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $323.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.23 and a 200 day moving average of $294.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

Positive Sentiment: GE announced up to a $300M, multi‑year upgrade to its Singapore engine‑repair site to add AI, automation and predictive maintenance — a move that should expand MRO capacity, improve margins on aftermarket services and strengthen APAC customer ties. Read More.

GE announced up to a $300M, multi‑year upgrade to its Singapore engine‑repair site to add AI, automation and predictive maintenance — a move that should expand MRO capacity, improve margins on aftermarket services and strengthen APAC customer ties. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Moody’s upgraded GE Aerospace’s senior unsecured rating to A2, reducing perceived funding risk and supporting valuation and refinancing flexibility. Read More.

Moody’s upgraded GE Aerospace’s senior unsecured rating to A2, reducing perceived funding risk and supporting valuation and refinancing flexibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target after GE signaled low double‑digit growth for 2026 — a catalyst for analyst upgrades and investor confidence in earnings momentum. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target after GE signaled low double‑digit growth for 2026 — a catalyst for analyst upgrades and investor confidence in earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance that implies continued strong aftermarket and engine sales growth — a fundamental tailwind behind the stock’s outperformance this past year. Read More.

Recent quarterly results beat estimates and management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance that implies continued strong aftermarket and engine sales growth — a fundamental tailwind behind the stock’s outperformance this past year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GE and NASA completed a successful hybrid‑electric ground test, showing ongoing R&D progress that could open longer‑term product and services opportunities. Read More.

GE and NASA completed a successful hybrid‑electric ground test, showing ongoing R&D progress that could open longer‑term product and services opportunities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Two recent Seeking Alpha pieces present mixed views (one calls GE a “big buy opportunity,” another’s quant model says “hold”) — signals of differing time horizons among retail/quant investors rather than new fundamental data. Read More. Read More.

Two recent Seeking Alpha pieces present mixed views (one calls GE a “big buy opportunity,” another’s quant model says “hold”) — signals of differing time horizons among retail/quant investors rather than new fundamental data. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of GE’s role helping other aerospace names rally is supportive context for strong end markets but is peripheral to GE’s core financials. Read More.

Coverage of GE’s role helping other aerospace names rally is supportive context for strong end markets but is peripheral to GE’s core financials. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Boeing and GE are analyzing a potential durability issue with a seal on 777X engines — a technical concern that could weigh on near‑term delivery schedules, warranty/repair work and sentiment until resolved. Read More.

Boeing and GE are analyzing a potential durability issue with a seal on 777X engines — a technical concern that could weigh on near‑term delivery schedules, warranty/repair work and sentiment until resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several senior GE Aerospace insiders sold shares last week (combined sales reported in the tens of thousands of shares), which can be read as profit‑taking and has pressured near‑term sentiment despite no public company explanation. Read More.

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

