Savant Capital LLC Has $13.73 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.18.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $552.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $555.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.40. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

