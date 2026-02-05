Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $739.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.18.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $552.82 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

About Mastercard

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

