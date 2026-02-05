Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $110,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $577,608.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,915.60. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

QUALCOMM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of QCOM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

