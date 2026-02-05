Cullen Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,454 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $110,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM
In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $577,608.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,915.60. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting QUALCOMM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — QCOM reported $3.50 EPS and ~$12.25B revenue, topping estimates and showing year-over-year revenue growth, which validates current profitability. Qualcomm Q1 FY26 earnings results
- Positive Sentiment: Business diversification and cash-flow narrative — Coverage highlights Qualcomm’s expansion into Open RAN, AI for auto (Zenith) and data-center opportunities, which support longer-term growth beyond smartphones. Qualcomm Expands Beyond Handsets
- Neutral Sentiment: Full conference-call transcript and company materials are available for investors who want detail on product mix, customer inventory and channel commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling and institutional position changes noted in filings — Quiver Quantitative shows recent insider sales and large institutional portfolio moves that investors may watch for sentiment signals. Quiver Quantitative QCOM earnings & insider data
- Negative Sentiment: Soft Q2 guidance — Qualcomm gave Q2 EPS guidance of $2.45–$2.65 vs. consensus ~ $2.66 and revenue guidance of $10.2–$11.0B vs. consensus ~$11.1B, signaling near-term weakness and prompting repricing. Qualcomm forecasts below estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Memory-chip shortage headline — Management blamed a global memory supply shortage for weaker handset demand and the conservative guide, a concrete operational headwind for the smartphone-linked portion of revenue. WSJ: memory shortage dents outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price-target moves — Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target and cited conservative guidance and potential market-share shifts, increasing near-term downside risk. Cantor Fitzgerald lowers PT
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market response — Reports show the stock sold off after the guidance and memory-shortage disclosure, as traders moved to reprice expected earnings and revenue ahead. CNBC: stock sinks as memory shortage drags on forecast
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of QCOM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.27.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.