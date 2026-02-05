HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 69,827 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69,827 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.00.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8%

Chevron stock opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $156.02. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $182.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $365.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 45,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $7,976,986.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,231.37. The trade was a 86.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $7,256,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,411.60. This trade represents a 90.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 764,958 shares of company stock valued at $122,930,032 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness: Goldman Sachs and other buy-side analysts reiterated bullish views or raised targets, and boutiques including TD Cowen and Wells Fargo published favorable forecasts/price-target increases that support buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout to $1.78 (annualized $7.12, ~4% yield), reinforcing the income thesis that draws dividend-focused investors and supports the stock’s re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow. Read More.

Project commitments: Chevron reconfirmed commitment to the Yoyo–Yolanda gas project (Cameroon/Equatorial Guinea), a production/growth catalyst for gas exposure and long‑term cash flow. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More.

Quarterly results mixed: Q4 beat EPS expectations ($1.52 vs. $1.44) but revenue missed and year-over-year profit fell — supports cash-flow narrative but tempers near-term growth hopes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More.

Syria offshore MOU: Chevron signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate offshore exploration in Syrian waters with a Qatari partner — a potential long-term resource opportunity but with geopolitical and sanction risks that make near-term impacts uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More.

Insider selling: Several senior insiders (including the CFO) disclosed large share sales in late January, which may create short-term sentiment/headline pressure despite routine explanations (taxes, diversification). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More.

Macro/headwinds: Oil prices eased as geopolitical risk softened, which can cap near-term revenue and margin expectations for integrated majors like Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cautious notes: A few firms (HSBC and others) trimmed views or moved to Hold, arguing recent gains may have priced in much of the upside — these calls can limit further rallies. Read More.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.