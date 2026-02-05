QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 423,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 127,787 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $577,608.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,746,915.60. This represents a 7.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 44,820 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,482 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.32 and its 200-day moving average is $165.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

