Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $361,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,536,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,076,406,000 after buying an additional 147,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after acquiring an additional 400,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.07.

NYSE:IBM opened at $288.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

