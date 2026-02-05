JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $55,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.82.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at $22,216,535.33. This represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $863.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

