Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 14,250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $42,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reaffirmed its buy view on Exxon, reinforcing buy-side support and helping momentum into the trade. Evercore ISI Keeps Their Buy Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight Exxon’s record output and large buybacks as potential re-rating catalysts — the “bull case” story that could increase returns and justify higher multiples. The Bull Case For Exxon Mobil (XOM) Could Change Following Record Output And Massive Buybacks – Learn Why
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $145 and kept a buy rating, adding another constructive analyst signal supporting further upside. TD Cowen Raise
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary (CNBC’s “Final Trades”) and intraday flows showed buying interest — the stock rallied in recent sessions as investors leaned into the execution narrative. Exxon Mobil on CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo trimmed its target slightly to $156 but kept an overweight rating — a modest tweak that is not a directional change to their thesis. Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target
- Neutral Sentiment: Exxon agreed a settlement related to an arbitration with Sintana Energy (reported as a ~$9m resolution) — likely immaterial to Exxon’s overall cash flow but removes a legal overhang. Sintana Energy Settlement
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Morningstar) are flagging XOM as a value/dividend play amid oil weakness, which drives trading interest but is not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane downgraded XOM to “underperform” with a $125 target — a more bearish call that could cap upside if other shops follow. BNP Paribas Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: VP Darrin Talley sold 5,000 shares (SEC Form 4 filing) — a small-management liquidity event some investors may view as mildly negative. Insider Sale Filing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.
Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7%
NYSE XOM opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $622.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.39.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.
ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.
