Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,558,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,920,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Intel by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 93,577 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.76.

INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of -607.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

