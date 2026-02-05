Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $143,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Tesla
In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 23rd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China-made vehicle shipments rose ~9.3% year-over-year in January, extending a three‑month recovery that supports Tesla’s revenue outlook in its largest market. Tesla’s China-made EV sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla launched a lower‑priced Model Y AWD variant at $41,990 to help stabilize volume and defend share in price‑sensitive segments — a tactical move to shore up deliveries if execution holds. Tesla introduces new Model Y variant
- Positive Sentiment: Speculation that SpaceX’s takeover of xAI could lead to tighter tech cross‑pollination or even a future transaction involving Tesla supports the AI/robotics growth narrative and upside expectations for Optimus/robotaxi monetization. SpaceX-xAI merger implications for Tesla
- Neutral Sentiment: Lawmakers, Waymo and Tesla urging Congress to speed self‑driving legislation is a potential long‑term tailwind for robotaxi commercialization but provides little immediate clarity on timing or regulatory outcomes. US lawmakers urge action on self-driving
- Neutral Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., Cantor/Mizuho) remain constructive on Tesla’s AI/robotics story and energy business, reflecting divergent analyst views that keep the stock volatile around catalysts. Why Cantor is sticking with Tesla
- Negative Sentiment: A federal judge said Elon Musk and Tesla likely cannot escape a copyright suit tied to the film “Blade Runner 2049,” keeping legal overhang and litigation costs on the table. Blade Runner 2049 lawsuit ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure intensified: Phillip Securities cut its price target sharply and other downgrades/low targets circulated, increasing downside risk for a stock trading at very high multiples. Phillip Securities lowers Tesla price target
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regional demand worries: UK and several European markets show plunging registrations and Chinese rivals (BYD) are taking share; Waymo’s recent $16B funding round also ramps competitive pressure on the robotaxi timeline. Tesla UK sales plunge Waymo $16B raise
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
