Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 3.7% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $143,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after buying an additional 3,021,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $406.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.94, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $447.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.12.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 23rd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

