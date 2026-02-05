International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,138 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $52,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 34.8% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $288.93 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.56 and its 200-day moving average is $283.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

