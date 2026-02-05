Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $485,802,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,104,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.82.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $317.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $863.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

