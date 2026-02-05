Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Oracle from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.03.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,764. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

