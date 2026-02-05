AlphaQuest LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of -607.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Intel hired GPU lead talent (Eric Demers) and the CEO reiterated plans to build GPUs — a direct push into the high‑growth AI accelerator market that expands Intel’s TAM beyond CPUs. Intel taps Qualcomm senior engineer Eric Demers to lead GPU development
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a partnership with SoftBank’s Saimemory to develop next‑gen memory for AI/data centers — could strengthen its AI server roadmap and address memory bottlenecks over the medium term. SoftBank subsidiary to work with Intel on next‑gen memory for AI
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support has picked up (Daiwa raised its price target), adding validation to recent momentum and giving investors a near‑term valuation cushion. Daiwa Securities adjusts price target on Intel to $50 from $41
- Positive Sentiment: Product update — Intel introduced Xeon 600 processors aimed at high‑end workstations/AI workloads; this supports the server roadmap and could improve revenue mix if adopted. Intel Introduces XEON 600 Processors
- Neutral Sentiment: Intel presented at its Second Annual AI Summit (transcript released) — helpful for monitoring roadmaps/timelines but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Intel Presents at Second Annual AI Summit Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: An Intel EVP (Boise April Miller) sold 20,000 shares (~$981k) last week — insider selling often prompts short‑term investor caution even if not unusual. Form 4 Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution / downgrade risk — some coverage points to underwhelming post‑earnings guidance, margin pressure and a foundry business still lacking an anchor customer; these execution risks could cap upside if momentum stalls. Intel Stock Could Be In For A Reckoning (Rating Downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Some early market takes say new Xeon parts haven’t moved the needle yet — headlines like this create short‑term pressure until product wins appear in bookings. Intel Stock Slips as Xeon 600 Processors Prove Little Help
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
