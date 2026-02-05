AlphaQuest LLC Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,644,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,561,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after buying an additional 3,313,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of -607.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

