Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,703,959.04. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total value of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $660.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $667.00 to $588.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $414.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.08 and a 200-day moving average of $497.71. The company has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

