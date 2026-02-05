PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Susquehanna

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a $48.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Tuesday. President Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $249,054.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $921,570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PayPal by 35.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,177,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,066.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,106,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $97,794,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Should You Buy The Dip In PayPal Stock?

Some investors/analysts flag a potential buying opportunity because PYPL is deeply oversold after the sell‑off; contrarian pieces and technical analyses argue support levels could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Analyst notes and reiterations

A handful of firms kept constructive views (or less bearish stances) despite cuts to targets, arguing PayPal’s cash flow, buyback capacity and long‑term position in payments give upside if execution restores growth. Neutral Sentiment: Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. PayPal Appoints Enrique Lores as CEO

Board appointed Enrique Lores (former HP CEO and PayPal board chair) as incoming CEO (effective March 1) with Jamie Miller interim — a major leadership shift whose impact is uncertain: it may reassure some investors but also signals the board’s dissatisfaction with past execution. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns.

PayPal announced a modest quarterly dividend (small yield) — positive for income‑seeking holders but unlikely to move the stock materially given current execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Q4 results and call

Q4 results missed expectations (adjusted EPS $1.23 vs. ~$1.29 est.; revenue ~$8.68B vs. ~$8.8B) and management lowered near‑term profit guidance for 2026 — the primary catalyst for the price decline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Analyst downgrades and price‑target changes

Multiple analysts cut price targets or downgraded ratings after the quarter and CEO change, increasing sell pressure and reducing near‑term institutional support. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Securities investigation notice

Shareholder/legal risk rose: several law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations probing the gap between prior outlooks and results, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Public criticism from former PayPal leaders and commentary about slowing branded‑checkout and transactions‑per‑account growth have amplified concerns that PayPal’s core growth engine is stalling. Former exec criticism

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

