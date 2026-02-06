7,037 Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 175.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of APTV opened at $79.73 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

