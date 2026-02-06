Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 2,202 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $93,332,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,047,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,532,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,145,000 after buying an additional 102,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 10.8%

NYSE HII opened at $368.68 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $436.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Key Headlines Impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Ingalls Industries this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,276. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.