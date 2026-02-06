Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CME Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,695,313,000 after buying an additional 532,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after purchasing an additional 319,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter worth about $1,571,447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,682,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,476,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at $17,737,468.20. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Stock Up 0.9%

CME Group stock opened at $297.38 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $302.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.