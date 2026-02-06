Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $624,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after buying an additional 67,880 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $231.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.89%.Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Barclays set a $237.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

