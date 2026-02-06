Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 2,377 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $81,722,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 12,956.0% during the second quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 266,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after acquiring an additional 264,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11,885.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after purchasing an additional 256,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 161,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

AIT stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $290.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

