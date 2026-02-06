Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,108,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481,030 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34,510.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,764,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,737 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,792.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

