Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,716 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,574,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,988,000 after acquiring an additional 74,256 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,920,000 after purchasing an additional 460,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,454,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,007,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.4% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,249,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,015,000 after buying an additional 157,567 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $412.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $630.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.71.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

