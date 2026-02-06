Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

XOM opened at $146.07 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $616.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

