Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 2,118.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Reddit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reddit from $186.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.36.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $152.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.72. Reddit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.28, for a total transaction of $3,965,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 448,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,812,321.28. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 523,511 shares of company stock worth $114,237,285. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Reddit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Reddit Profile

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

