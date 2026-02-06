DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,094 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 25,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 157,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 94,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.9% in the second quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 704,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,169,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 29,543 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 6.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

