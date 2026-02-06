Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLAC) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.5999 and last traded at $0.5730. Approximately 677,364 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,894% from the average daily volume of 22,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5591.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLAC) is a special purpose acquisition company organized as a Delaware corporation. The company completed its initial public offering in 2021, raising gross proceeds to pursue a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more life sciences businesses.

BLAC’s principal activity is to identify and complete a business combination with a target operating company in the life sciences sector.

