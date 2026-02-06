Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 2,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net‐leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long‐term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

