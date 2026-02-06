SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 0% – Should You Sell?

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.8450. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of 142.96 and a beta of 0.05.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4858 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 222.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Company Profile

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

