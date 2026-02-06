PetroChina (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 68,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1450.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PetroChina to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PetroChina Stock Up 1.3%

About PetroChina

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

PetroChina Company Limited, traded over-the-counter in the U.S. as PCCYF, serves as the publicly listed arm of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), one of the world’s largest integrated energy companies. Established in 1999 and headquartered in Beijing, PetroChina engages in a full range of activities across the oil and gas value chain. The company is responsible for exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, capitalizing on extensive onshore and offshore assets throughout China.

In its midstream operations, PetroChina develops and manages pipeline networks, storage terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities that support the domestic energy grid.

