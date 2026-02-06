iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (NASDAQ:TCHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.45. 60,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 37,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 402.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF

iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,215,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF by 10,956.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

The iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Chinese equities in technology and technology-related industries. TCHI was launched on Jan 25, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

