Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118.60 and last traded at GBX 118.60. 56,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 937,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VANQ. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 120 to GBX 140 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vanquis Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 111.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 0.2%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.93. The company has a market cap of £303.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Vanquis Banking Group news, insider Oliver Laird sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111, for a total transaction of £14,430. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We’re Vanquis Banking Group plc, an FTSE All Share company and a leading specialist bank, established in 1880. We lend responsibly, providing tailored products and services to 1.75 million UK customers through Vanquis, Moneybarn, and Snoop.

https://www.vanquisbankinggroup.com/shareholder-hub/investment-case/

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.