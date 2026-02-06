First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.74 and last traded at $46.2860. Approximately 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF ( NASDAQ:ARVR Free Report ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 21.77% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

