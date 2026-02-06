STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.42. 6,211 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

