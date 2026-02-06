STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.38 and last traded at $38.42. 6,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.67.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.6653 dividend. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

