SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.8450. 418 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of 142.96 and a beta of 0.05.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4858 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 222.0%.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

