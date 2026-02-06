J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35.

JPMorgan Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

