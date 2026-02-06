Hantz Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ducommun worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 626,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 1,993.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 288,496 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 242,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth $22,151,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research raised Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,879.34. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $122.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

