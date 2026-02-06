Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $32.24 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $394,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 304.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 660,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,860,000 after acquiring an additional 496,957 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Gartner by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,161,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,507,000 after purchasing an additional 485,188 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,230,000 after purchasing an additional 428,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 682,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,703,000 after purchasing an additional 338,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Gartner says global IT spending will top $6 trillion in 2026 and forecasts ~10.8% IT spending growth next year, underscoring a large addressable market that supports multi-year subscription revenue potential. Article Title

Gartner says global IT spending will top $6 trillion in 2026 and forecasts ~10.8% IT spending growth next year, underscoring a large addressable market that supports multi-year subscription revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a note saying earnings outlooks have improved in their broader earnings trends report, which could point to analyst revisions helping future sentiment if Gartner’s guidance holds. Article Title

Zacks published a note saying earnings outlooks have improved in their broader earnings trends report, which could point to analyst revisions helping future sentiment if Gartner’s guidance holds. Positive Sentiment: Analysis pieces note Gartner’s subscription-heavy revenue model, strong renewal rates and central role in vendor selection — features that tend to provide resilience through cycles. This supports the case for a recovery if execution and guidance improve. Article Title

Analysis pieces note Gartner’s subscription-heavy revenue model, strong renewal rates and central role in vendor selection — features that tend to provide resilience through cycles. This supports the case for a recovery if execution and guidance improve. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review management’s color on revenue composition, contract growth and guidance details. Use it to verify commentary behind the numbers and guidance. Article Title

The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review management’s color on revenue composition, contract growth and guidance details. Use it to verify commentary behind the numbers and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target (from $275 to $200) and kept an equal-weight/hold stance — a sign of reduced optimism but not an outright sell call. This typically tempers near-term upside expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target (from $275 to $200) and kept an equal-weight/hold stance — a sign of reduced optimism but not an outright sell call. This typically tempers near-term upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks/analyst coverage reiterates a cautious stance citing slowing contract growth and AI-related headwinds; useful context but not a new rating shock. Article Title

TipRanks/analyst coverage reiterates a cautious stance citing slowing contract growth and AI-related headwinds; useful context but not a new rating shock. Negative Sentiment: Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into Gartner for potential securities-law violations related to non-GAAP disclosures — a development that increases regulatory/legal risk and can pressure sentiment while unresolved. Article Title

Law firm Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation into Gartner for potential securities-law violations related to non-GAAP disclosures — a development that increases regulatory/legal risk and can pressure sentiment while unresolved. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $150 and moved to an underweight rating, signaling expectations for limited upside and adding selling pressure from a prominent sell-side firm. Article Title

Wells Fargo cut its price target to $150 and moved to an underweight rating, signaling expectations for limited upside and adding selling pressure from a prominent sell-side firm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary (e.g., Seeking Alpha) highlights negative sentiment post-quarter that could keep downward pressure on recovery until signs of improving contract growth and clearer AI positioning appear. Article Title

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $151.78 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 83.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Truist Financial set a $300.00 price target on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.70.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

