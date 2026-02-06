J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 121.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SPYI opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.3%.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts. SPYI was launched on Aug 30, 2022 and is managed by Neos.

