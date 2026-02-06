38,140 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. $CLF Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,140 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 131.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance
CLF opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
About Cleveland-Cliffs
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a leading North American producer of iron ore pellets and flat-rolled steel products. Tracing its roots to 1847, the company has evolved from an iron-ore mining concern in the Great Lakes region into a fully integrated steelmaker. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs operates iron ore mining complexes in Michigan and Minnesota as well as steelmaking and finishing facilities across the United States.
The company’s integrated platform begins with direct control of key raw materials, including iron ore and scrap, and extends through every stage of steel production.
