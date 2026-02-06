Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 51,334 Shares of Vontier Corporation $VNT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Vontier by 2,125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 234.6% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.7% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 711.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 329,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 288,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Read Our Latest Report on VNT

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on advancing mobility infrastructure and transportation solutions. Established as a standalone public company in October 2020 through the spin-off of Fortive’s mobility and transportation platforms, Vontier is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company’s mission centers on delivering innovative products and services that help customers meet evolving demands in fuel retail, fleet management, and automotive service.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans several well-known brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.