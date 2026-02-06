Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $456,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 5,157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 895,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 25,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $47.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

FTI opened at $56.14 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company’s activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

