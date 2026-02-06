J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,463,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.77. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

