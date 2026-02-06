J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,463,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks continued large net purchases in December, adding to a 2025 trend of steady official buying that underpins structural demand for gold. Central banks buy 19t of gold in December to total 328t in 2025, averaging 27t/m – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting 2026 gold forecasts on mounting geopolitical risks and persistent safe‑haven demand, supporting the medium-term case for bullion and for IAU. Analysts ramp up gold forecasts as global uncertainties mount
- Positive Sentiment: CIBC published an extremely bullish baseline scenario (multi-thousand-dollar per ounce forecasts) highlighting that persistent safe‑haven demand could keep structural upside intact over time. CIBC sees gold averaging $6,000 an ounce as safe-haven demand persists
- Neutral Sentiment: Barrick’s plan to spin off North American assets (IPO) is a miner-specific development that can shift investor attention within the gold sector but has only an indirect effect on bullion ETFs like IAU. Barrick Aims for IPO of North American Gold Assets This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis noting gold’s defensive positioning versus bitcoin suggests rotation dynamics between crypto and bullion; this can sustain demand when risk aversion wins but is mixed in short-term flows. Gold vs Bitcoin: Why the Defensive Trade Is Winning the Battle
- Negative Sentiment: Gold pulled back after spillover selling from cryptocurrencies (bitcoin weakness) pressured risk assets and liquidations spilled into precious metals. Gold Falls on Spillover Impact From Cryptocurrencies’ Selloff
- Negative Sentiment: Technical reports point to a bearish reversal and heightened uncertainty as gold tests key support zones—this raises the risk of further short-term downside for IAU if support breaks. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Uncertainty Rises After Bearish Reversal
- Negative Sentiment: Silver’s sharp drop and deleveraging/margin-call dynamics spilled into gold markets, amplifying selling pressure across precious metals. Silver sharply down, leading gold lower, too
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term headwinds include profit‑taking, dollar strength and Fed‑rate expectations that have pulled gold back from recent resistance levels. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Profit-Taking Pulls Gold Price Back From Resistance Zone
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- GOLD ALERT
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.