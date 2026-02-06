monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Shares Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 120.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 219.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $94.59 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.27 and a 52 week high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $316.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on monday.com from $293.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

About monday.com

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

