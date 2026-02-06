J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 464.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $99.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

