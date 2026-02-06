Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.43.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $88 and maintained a Buy rating, giving investors a larger upside case vs. the prior target. Jefferies Raises Target

Jefferies raised its price target on KO to $88 and maintained a Buy rating, giving investors a larger upside case vs. the prior target. Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lifted its KO target to $83 (from $82) and reaffirmed a Buy ahead of Q4 results — a modest analyst tailwind that supports current optimism. Deutsche Bank Lifts Target

Deutsche Bank lifted its KO target to $83 (from $82) and reaffirmed a Buy ahead of Q4 results — a modest analyst tailwind that supports current optimism. Positive Sentiment: KO hit a fresh one‑year high following analyst upgrades and positive coverage, reinforcing momentum into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. 1‑Year High After Upgrade

KO hit a fresh one‑year high following analyst upgrades and positive coverage, reinforcing momentum into the company’s upcoming quarterly report. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks previews point to Wall Street expectations for KO’s Q4 metrics and note Coca‑Cola’s history of earnings beats — this keeps investor focus on the upcoming print as a potential catalyst. Zacks Q4 Preview

Zacks previews point to Wall Street expectations for KO’s Q4 metrics and note Coca‑Cola’s history of earnings beats — this keeps investor focus on the upcoming print as a potential catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag KO as a trending dividend stock — investor demand for stable, high‑quality dividend names (amid tech volatility) supports multiple buyer flows into KO. KO Trending Stock Note

Zacks and other outlets flag KO as a trending dividend stock — investor demand for stable, high‑quality dividend names (amid tech volatility) supports multiple buyer flows into KO. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Quincey disclosed a large sale of 337,824 KO shares (filed with the SEC), materially reducing his reported holdings — an insider sale of this size can create near‑term investor concern about insider sentiment. SEC Form 4

CEO James Quincey disclosed a large sale of 337,824 KO shares (filed with the SEC), materially reducing his reported holdings — an insider sale of this size can create near‑term investor concern about insider sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coca‑Cola will discontinue frozen product offerings (including Minute Maid frozen orange juice concentrate) in the U.S. and Canada — a small revenue contraction in a niche category but potentially a cost/complexity reduction; investors may view the move as mixed to modestly negative for near‑term sales. Discontinue Frozen Products Minute Maid Frozen OJ Ends

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $78.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 549,528 shares of company stock valued at $41,051,826 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

