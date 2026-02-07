Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) vs. T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -563.16% N/A -174.06% Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and Acutus Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $7.68 million 0.00 -$50.08 million ($3.89) 0.00 Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.00 -$81.66 million ($0.11) 0.00

T2 Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of -1.28, meaning that its share price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats Acutus Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument that runs various diagnostic tests from patient samples; T2Candida panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that detects lethal form of common blood stream infections, which cause sepsis and candidemia; T2Bacteria panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel, which detects bacterial pathogens in blood stream infections; T2Resistance panel, a direct-from-blood test that identifies carbapenem resistance genes; and T2Biothreat, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects biothreat pathogens. In addition, it is developing T2Cauris panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test that runs on the T2Dx Instrument and detects Candida auris; and T2Lyme panel, a direct-from-blood molecular diagnostic test panel that runs on the T2Dx Instrument to identify the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

